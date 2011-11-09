Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor reads a statement at her home in Beverly Hills, concerning a federal court judgement of $3 million against her, in this November 13, 1992 file photo. REUTERS/FredProuser/Files

LOS ANGELES Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor was rushed to a hospital on Wednesday for the second time in less than a month after complications arose from her recently replaced feeding tube, her husband said.

'Her stomach is bleeding and her feeding tube is coming out," Frederic Prinz von Anhalt told Reuters. "It's not good."

The 94-year-old actress was hospitalized just over two weeks ago due to complications with a feeding tube attached to her stomach. The tube was replaced and she returned home.

Gabor has been in and out of hospitals numerous times since July 2010, when she fell out of bed and broke her hip. Last January, doctors amputated a portion of her leg and in February, she was treated for a lung infection.

