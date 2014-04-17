Visitors check out products at the ZTE stand at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Albert Gea

HONG KONG ZTE Corp, China's second-biggest telecommunications equipment maker, said first-quarter profit matched its estimate after benefiting from the country's introduction of fourth-generation mobile networks.

Net profit rose 204 percent to 622.2 million yuan $100.01 million (59.45 million pounds) in January-March compared with an estimated range of 425 million yuan to 637 million yuan, the Shenzhen-based company said on Thursday.

Operating revenue rose 5.5 percent from a year earlier to 19.05 billion yuan.

Shares of ZTE closed 1.6 percent higher in Hong Kong ahead of the earnings release, compared with a 0.3 percent rise in the benchmark Hang Seng Index.

