HONG KONG Shares of ZTE Corp, the world's fifth-largest telecommunications equipment maker, was set to open down 12 percent on Monday, battered by the company's warning of a sharp fall in first-half net profit and an investigation by the U.S. government.

ZTE's stock fell 12 percent to HK$11.0 in Monday's pre-open session, the lowest level since March 6, 2009. The stock has halved in value since the beginning of the year.

The FBI has opened a criminal investigation into ZTE's sale of banned U.S. computer equipment to Iran, according to an FBI affidavit, as the Chinese telecoms gear maker warned that first-half net profit could fall as much as 80 percent. (Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Chris Lewis)