Mark Zuckerberg greets attendees after announcing the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative to 'cure, prevent or manage all disease' by the end of the century during a news conference at UCSF Mission Bay in San Francisco, California, U.S. September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

SAN FRANCISCO - Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, on Wednesday pledged more than $3 billion (£2.30 billion) toward a plan to "cure, prevent or manage all disease within our children's lifetime."

Investments will include a bioscience research center, called the Biohub, and plans for a chip to diagnose diseases, continuous bloodstream monitoring and a map of cell types in the body.

Chan and Zuckerberg will donate $600 million over the next decade to the Biohub research center, which will bring together San Francisco Bay-area researchers and scientists from the University of California San Francisco, the University of California Berkeley and Stanford University.

Two initial projects of the research center will be a Cell Atlas, a map of cells controlling the body's major organs, and the Infectious Disease Initiative, which develops new tools, tests, vaccines and strategies for fighting diseases such as HIV, Ebola and Zika.