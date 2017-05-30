May will cut corporation tax to encourage economic growth
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday her government would continue to cut corporation tax to encourage businesses to invest in Britain and help the economy grow.
ZURICH Swiss mail-order pharmacy Zur Rose Group will hold an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on June 19 to increase its share capital, as it mulls whether to raise funds through a public listing, private funding or by issuing debt.
"Shareholder approval of the business on the agenda would allow Zur Rose Group AG to proceed with an initial public offering, possibly even this year, if the circumstances are favourable," the company, which is working with UBS and Berenberg, said in a statement on Tuesday.
At the EGM, shareholders will vote on creating authorised share capital representing 50 percent of existing shares. The board of directors is also proposing a revision and restatement of its articles of association to conform to the requirements for listed companies.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday her government would continue to cut corporation tax to encourage businesses to invest in Britain and help the economy grow.
LONDON Tesco , Britain's biggest retailer, has proposed closing its customer service centre in Cardiff with the loss of up to 1,100 jobs, the company said on Wednesday, part of a broader drive to cut costs and improve margins.
SAN FRANCISCO Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] Chief Executive Travis Kalanick, co-founder of one of the most influential technology companies of its generation, resigned on Tuesday under pressure from investors after a string of setbacks.