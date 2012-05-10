Rolls-Royce loss lies heavy on FTSE
LONDON Britain's top share index traded flat on Tuesday, pausing after a five-day winning streak as Rolls-Royce tumbled after reporting a record loss.
ZURICH Zurich Insurance Group ZURN.VX beat expectations on Thursday with a 78 percent rise in first-quarter profit, thanks in part to very few natural catastrophes during the period and a rise in premium income.
The firm, previously known as Zurich Financial Services, recorded a net profit of $1.143 billion (708.046 million pounds) for the first three months of the year. A Reuters poll of analyst forecast a net profit of $997 million.
"(We saw) sustained momentum in developing high-potential growth markets," Europe's second-biggest insurer by market capitalisation said in a statement.
The strong rise in profit occurred in part because profit last year was blighted by an unusually high number of natural catastrophes such as the tsunami in Japan.
(Reporting by Catherine Bosley)
LONDON The tone of Britain's divorce negotiations with the European Union will be the main factor influencing the economy this year, according to economists polled by Reuters who also say the Bank of England will leave policy steady at least until 2019.
Health insurers Aetna Inc and Humana Inc walked away from their $34 billion (£27.2 billion) merger deal on Tuesday, after a U.S. judge ruled in January the combination would stifle competition in the private Medicare Advantage programme for retirees.