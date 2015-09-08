A logo of RSA insurance company is pictured outside its office in London December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON Zurich Insurance ZURN.VX is lining up an around 5.5 billion pound ($8.46 billion) bridge loan to back its proposed 5.6 billion pound acquisition of British rival RSA (RSA.L), banking sources said on Tuesday.

Zurich Insurance declined to comment.

Banks involved include Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, HSBC Bank, Lloyds Banking Group, Morgan Stanley and UBS. The financing may involve other banks, one of the sources said.

The bridge loan is expected to be refinanced in the bond market, the sources said.

($1 = 0.6500 pounds)

