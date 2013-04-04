Snap perks up after initial rush of short sellers
SAN FRANCISCO Shares of Snap Inc bounced back on Wednesday following a steep selloff while an initial rush to short sell the stock appeared to be slowing.
SAN FRANCISCO Zynga Inc's chief executive, Mark Pincus, has opted to receive an annual salary of just $1 (66 pence) this year and forgo all cash bonuses, the company said on Thursday.
Pincus, who founded the social gaming company in 2007 and still maintains majority control, received a pay package of $1.7 million in 2011.
His 2012 pay package has not yet been made public by the company, which is best-known for "FarmVille," a popular game on Facebook.
Moreover, Pincus will not participate in the company's cash bonus program this year, the company told the Securities and Exchange Commission in a filing.
Zynga share's were flat in after-hours trading after closing at $3.45 on the Nasdaq. They are down almost 80 percent from a March 2012 high of $14.69.
Once touted as one of Silicon Valley's fastest growing companies, Zynga suffered a dramatic reversal last year, when users began to abandon its red-hot games like "CityVille." The company was also caught off guard by a sweeping, permanent change in consumer behavior, as people spent more time on their mobile phones instead of desktop computers - the platform for Zynga's most lucrative, Facebook-based games.
(Reporting By Malathi Nayak; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
SAN FRANCISCO Shares of Snap Inc bounced back on Wednesday following a steep selloff while an initial rush to short sell the stock appeared to be slowing.
SAN FRANCISCO Uber Technologies Inc is working to mend its relationship with regulators as pressure mounts for the company to improve its business practices and temper Chief Executive Travis Kalanick's aggressive leadership style.
Alphabet Inc's Google is making progress in taking on cloud computing leaders Amazon.com Incand Microsoft Corp, executives said on Wednesday, as the search engine company stakes more of its future on the cloud as a new source of growth.