Zynga Inc priced its shares at the top end of its expected range at $10 per share on Thursday, a source close to the process told the International Finance Review.

The company, which is the top publisher of games on Facebook such as "FarmVille" and "CityVille", sold 100 million shares raising $1 billion, the source told IFR on Thursday.

At $1 billion, Zynga's IPO would be the largest from a U.S. Internet company since Google Inc (GOOG.O) raised $1.7 billion in 2004.

Based on a fully diluted share count of 890 million shares, the IPO values Zynga at $8.9 billion.

Zynga is selling about 11 percent of diluted shares in the offering.

Zynga had previously been targeting a share price of $8.50 to $10.

Underwriters on the deal were lead by Morgan Stanley (MS.N) and Goldman Sachs (GS.N).

