LONDON, Aug 6 Britain's "bad bank" that is
running down the loans of two bailed-out lenders said on Tuesday
it repaid 1.9 billion pounds ($2.9 billion) to the government in
the first six months of 2013.
UK Asset Resolution (UKAR), a state-run 'zombie bank' that
does not take on new business, said it has now returned 6.6
billion pounds to the government. It owed 48.7 billion pounds
when it was created in October 2010.
UKAR, Britain's seventh largest mortgage lender, is winding
down the loans of Northern Rock and Bradford & Bingley, two of
Britain's customer-owned building societies which were
nationalised in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis.
Chief Executive Richard Banks said he still expects the
process of repayment to take a decade but UKAR will continue to
make regular repayments to the Treasury and taxpayers should get
all their money back.
The government is set to receive a windfall of 400 million
pounds from UKAR after the bank announced last month it had
agreed to sell a portfolio of former Northern Rock loans to U.S.
private equity firm J.C. Flowers and debt recovery business
Marlin Financial.
The impact of that sale will be shown in UKAR's full-year
results.
Banks said there were no other sales on the horizon but UKAR
was "actively looking for transactions all the time" and there
were buyers in the market for such deals.
"But the important thing is we're not going to give them
away, we're not going to sell them cheaply," Banks added.
UKAR's first-half underlying profit before tax rose by
almost 10 percent to 528.8 million pounds in 2013 from 481.4
million pounds a year earlier, as the number of its accounts in
arrears fell.
Mortgage accounts three or more months in arrears, including
possessions, dropped 17 percent to 21,332 since the start of
2013.
Banks said this was partly down to a modest economic
recovery in Britain that was helping to boost the value of
mortgage assets, but said household finances remained under
pressure.
($1 = 0.6523 British pounds)
