* Performing loans sold to J.C. Flowers unit
* Remainder of portfolio sold to Marlin Financial
* Combined sale price is 400 million pounds
LONDON, July 24 Britain's state-run 'bad bank'
has agreed to sell a portfolio of former Northern Rock loans to
U.S. private equity firm J.C. Flowers and debt recovery business
Marlin Financial for a combined 400 million pounds ($615
million).
UK Asset Resolution (UKAR) is selling the performing loans
in the portfolio left over from the cooperative saver's bailout
in 2007 to OneSavings Bank, a small regional lender owned by JC
Flowers, with the remainder being bought by Marlin.
The size of the individual transactions were not disclosed.
However, a source with knowledge of the deals said UKAR would
make a small profit. UKAR was advised by Morgan Stanley.
UKAR is a so-called zombie bank that does not take new
business and is winding down the loans of Northern Rock and
Bradford & Bingley, two of Britain's customer-owned "building
societies" which were nationalised in the run up to the 2008
financial crisis. It has said it will accelerate the run-off by
selling books of loans when it can.
The bank said the sale formed part of that process while
maximising value for the taxpayer. It said the deal would not
affect the terms and conditions of the loans for the 140,000
customers affected.
After being nationalised, Northern Rock's business was split
into two companies. A 'good' bank that was open to new business
was sold to Richard Branson's Virgin Money, while the book of
old loans were handed over to UKAR.