BRIEF-Royal Bank Of Canada to repurchase up to 30 mln of its common shares
* Royal Bank Of Canada to repurchase up to 30 million of its common shares
LONDON, July 24 UK Asset Resolution (UKAR), Britain's 'bad bank', has agreed to sell a portfolio of former Northern Rock loans to U.S. private equity firm J.C. Flowers and debt recovery business Marlin Financial for a combined 400 million pounds ($615 million).
UKAR is selling the portfolio's performing loans to OneSavings Bank, a unit of JC Flowers, with the remainder being bought by Marlin.
($1 = 0.6508 British pounds) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Laura Noonan)
* Royal Bank Of Canada to repurchase up to 30 million of its common shares
* Alcentra Capital Corporation announces fourth quarter earnings of $0.45 per share and full year 2016 financial results of $1.66 per share. Regular dividend of $0.34 per share and special cash dividend of $0.03 per share declared for first quarter 2017
* Reports Q4 and 2016 financial results, progress on leverage reduction, successful execution of value creation initiatives and non-core asset sales