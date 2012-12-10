BRIEF-U.S. judge dismisses most of Euribor manipulation lawsuit
Feb 21 U.S. judge dismisses most of investor lawsuit accusing major banks of conspiring to manipulate Euribor interest rate -- court ruling
LONDON Dec 10 UK Coal PLC : * Following the completion of the restructuring of the business, the board of
UK Coal will comprise Jonson Cox, chairman * Board will also comprise Peter Hickson, Steven Underwood and Lisa Clement as
non-executive directors * David Brocksom, Finance director of the company, will step down on 31
December 2012 * Jeremy Hague has been appointed Finance director of the company in an
executive capacity
* Oil rises as OPEC sees higher compliance with cuts (Updates to U.S. market close)
Feb 21 Deutsche Boerse AG and the London Stock Exchange Group Plc are planning further concessions to satisfy the European Commission's concerns about their planned merger, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.