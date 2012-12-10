LONDON Dec 10 UK Coal PLC : * Following the completion of the restructuring of the business, the board of

UK Coal will comprise Jonson Cox, chairman * Board will also comprise Peter Hickson, Steven Underwood and Lisa Clement as

non-executive directors * David Brocksom, Finance director of the company, will step down on 31

December 2012 * Jeremy Hague has been appointed Finance director of the company in an

executive capacity