LONDON, Sept 27 Two miners were trapped underground in a mine operated by UK Coal in northern England and an operation was under way to rescue them, emergency services said on Tuesday.

The men were stuck at the Kellingley colliery in Yorkshire, UK Coal's last remaining deep mine in the county.

The incident comes less than a month after four miners died after a flash flood inside a small privately-run coal mine in south Wales, one of the worst mining accidents in Britain in many years.

The local ambulance service said they had sent a specialist team including two doctors to Kellingley after being called at around 1550 GMT.

The local fire and rescue service said they had two appliances at the scene.

