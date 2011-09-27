* Operator is largest coal miner in Britain

LONDON, Sept 27 One miner has died and another rescued after being trapped underground following a roof collapse in a mine operated by UK Coal Plc UKC.L in northern England, the company said on Tuesday.

The fatality was confirmed by the company's own medical team, UK Coal director Gareth Williams told reporters. The surviving miner had been brought to the surface after receiving treatment for a leg injury, he added.

The men had been trapped at the Kellingley colliery in Yorkshire, one of three deep mines operated by UK Coal, Britain's largest coal miner.

Rescue services had gone to the mine after the alarm was raised around 1600 GMT.

The incident comes less than a month after four miners died after a flash flood inside a small, privately run coal mine in south Wales, one of the worst mining accidents in Britain in many years.

Last November some 218 miners were evacuated safely from Kellingley after a methane gas explosion.

UK Coal employs 2,900 people and its coal output is used to generate around 5 percent of Britain's electricity.

The money-losing company produced 7.2 million tonnes of coal last year. (Reporting by Tim Castle, editing by Bernard Orr)