May 1 UK Coal Mine Holdings Ltd said it remained in talks with several interested parties on the future of its remaining deep mines, which the company said continued to be viable, after a fire forced the company to permanently shut its Daw Mill colliery.

The Financial Times reported on Tuesday that UK Coal Operations, partly owned by Coalfield Resources, has proposed a voluntary liquidation and the handing over of its remaining mines to a new company.

"There will undoubtedly be some difficult decisions as we have had to look at all possible options...," Chief Executive Kevin McCullough said in a statement

"We remain positive that we have an underlying profitable business."