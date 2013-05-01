UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
May 1 UK Coal Mine Holdings Ltd said it remained in talks with several interested parties on the future of its remaining deep mines, which the company said continued to be viable, after a fire forced the company to permanently shut its Daw Mill colliery.
The Financial Times reported on Tuesday that UK Coal Operations, partly owned by Coalfield Resources, has proposed a voluntary liquidation and the handing over of its remaining mines to a new company.
"There will undoubtedly be some difficult decisions as we have had to look at all possible options...," Chief Executive Kevin McCullough said in a statement
"We remain positive that we have an underlying profitable business."
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts