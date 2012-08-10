Aug 10 UK Coal Plc reported a loss for the first half of the year dragged by its underperforming Daw Mill mine and weakening coal prices.

Dogged by debt and years of losses, Britain's biggest producer of coal said it had reached an agreement in principle with its key stakeholders on its restructuring plan.

The company said it remained on course to shut Daw Mill in early 2014 or earlier, unless it could achieve key targets.

UK Coal posted a loss before tax of 20.6 million pounds ($32.05 million) for the January-June period, compared with a profit of 22.1 million pounds for the same period a year earlier.

First-half revenue fell 23 percent to 198.3 million pounds.

Total production fell 19.5 percent to 3.3 million tonnes, whereas average sales price rose 3 percent to 2.43 pounds per gigajoule.

UK Coal's shares, which have lost three quarters of their value since the start of the year, were down 10 percent at 7 pence in early trading on the London Stock Exchange on Friday.