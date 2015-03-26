PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 6
April 6 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, March 26 The size of the stake owned by British taxpayers in Lloyds Banking Group has fallen below 22 percent, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday.
The filing said the public shareholding of HM Treasury in the British bank has been reduced to 21.99 percent, in another significant milestone towards restoring the bank to full private ownership.
On March 9, HM Treasury sold 500 million pounds ($745.25 million) worth of shares in the British bank, which left it with a 22.98 percent stake, falling from a 40 percent stake when it was rescued in 2009.
($1 = 0.6709 pounds) (Reporting by Anjuli Davies; editing by Carolyn Cohn)
April 6 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* First response by a safety regulator after U.S., UK bans (Adds TSA comment, background)
NEW YORK, April 5 A California pension fund has fired Franklin Templeton Investments, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Pacific Investment Management Co from some portfolio-management responsibilities in a shakeup that puts more of its assets in lower-fee, index-tracking investments, the fund said.