Sept 22 Credit Suisse downgraded British car insurer Admiral Group and wealth manager St James's Place to "underperform," and the stocks fell 5 percent and 8 percent, respectively.

Admiral's shares fell sharply last month on concerns that regulators could clamp down on a lucrative part of its business.

Credit Suisse, however, said capital risks in the UK insurance sector appear to be well-contained and kept its "outperform" rating on the country's No. 1 insurer Prudential and upgraded the second-biggest insurer Aviva .

The brokerage also raised Legal and General to outperform and started Resolution with a neutral rating. (Reporting by Suzannah Benjamin in Bangalore)