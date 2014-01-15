Jan 15 UK Mail Group Plc said quarterly
revenue rose about 6 percent, driven by an increase in parcel
deliveries as more British shoppers went online to buy Christmas
gifts.
UK Mail, which competes with larger rival Royal Mail Plc
, said volumes delivered by its parcels business rose 15
percent in the third quarter ended Dec. 31 from a year earlier.
The increase reflects a 19.2 percent increase in online
sales of non-food products in the UK in December, the highest
growth in four years, according to a a British Retail Consortium
(BRC) survey carried out by KPMG.
The BRC survey showed that one in five non-food products
were bought online in December, helped by a surge in the use of
smartphones and tablets.
Rampant discounting dominated Christmas retail trade in
2013. The clear winners held out against price cutting and had
both high-street and online stores to benefit from a last-minute
surge in trade.
"It is clear from weekly volume patterns that shoppers were,
more than ever before, leaving their online Christmas shopping
to the last minute," UK Mail Chief Executive Guy Buswell said in
a statement.
UK Mail has a market capitalisation of 371 million pounds
($610.7 million). Royal Mail, which went public last year, has a
market capitalisation of 5.95 billion pounds.
UK Mail's shares, which have almost doubled in the last
year, were flat at 669.6 pence in morning trading on the London
Stock Exchange on Wednesday.