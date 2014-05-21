BRIEF-Sainsbury's "happy" with 2016-17 profit consensus of 578 mln stg
* Shares down 2.5 percent after Q4 underlying supermarket sales edge lower, highlights cost price pressures
May 21 UK Mail Group Plc posted a 28.2 percent rise in full-year profit as more people went online to do their shopping, driving growth in its parcels business.
The company, which competes with larger rival Royal Mail Plc to provide mail, parcels and logistic services, said its expectations for the current year remained unchanged.
Pretax profit rose to 22.8 million pounds ($38.4 million) for the year ended March 31 from 17.8 million pounds a year earlier.
Revenue leapt 7 percent to 508.5 million pounds. ($1 = 0.5935 British Pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
March 16 Balfour Beatty reported a return to annual profit on Thursday as its British construction benefited in the second half from the diminishing impact of loss-making historic contracts. A pretax profit from continuing operations before one-off items of 60 million pounds ($74 million) for the year to Dec. 31 marked a rebound from a loss of 123 million a year earlier. Its order book from continuing operations at constant exchange rates rose 15 percent to 12.7