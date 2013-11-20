Nov 20 Parcel delivery company UK Mail Group Plc
said pretax profit rose 63 percent in the first half as
there were three extra working days in the period and higher
deliveries of online purchases continued to drive growth.
The company, which provides parcels, mail and logistics
services, said pretax profit rose to 11.9 million pounds ($19.2
million) in the first half ended Sept. 30 from 7.3 million
pounds a year earlier.
Revenue rose 7.9 percent to 243.4 million pounds.
UK Mail was the largest independent parcel and mail delivery
company until Royal Mail Plc was privatised by the
government in October.
The company said average daily volumes rose 25 percent in
its parcels business largely due to higher home deliveries
related to online shopping.
The company said the automation of its parcel business would
be completed in early 2015 and expected the process to lead to
double-digit net returns by September 2015.
UK Mail also raised its interim dividend to 7.1 pence from
6.4 pence a year earlier.
Shares in the Berkshire, England-headquartered company were
up 5 percent at 614.5 pence at 0838 GMT in thin trade on the
London Stock Exchange.