LONDON Nov 21 UK Mail Group PLC : * H1 group revenue up 11.9 percent to 225.7 million STG * H1 profit before tax (before exceptional items) up 7.8 percent to 7.3 million

STG * Expects economic backdrop to remain challenging into 2013 and the pricing

environment to stay competitive * Says trading in the initial weeks of the second half of the year has been in

line with our expectations