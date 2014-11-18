Nov 18 Uk Mail Group Plc

* Interim dividend up 2.8 percent to 7.3 pence per share

* H1 group revenues of £241.4m level with previous year, adjusting for one less working day (2013: £243.4m)

* Group profit before tax (pre-exceptional) of £11.4m level with previous year, adjusting for one less working day (2013: £11.9m)

* Interim dividend increased by 2.8% to 7.3p per share (2013: 7.1p)

* Ceo - our expectations for full year remain unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: