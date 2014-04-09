April 9 Uk Mail Group Plc
* Overall performance for Q4 and full year is expected to be
in line with our previous expectations
* Reported group revenue for quarter are expected to show an
increase of some 6 pct compared to same period in previous year
* Our parcels business continued to deliver a good
performance, with volumes for quarter increasing by around 15
pct compared to same period last year
* Mail business achieved revenue growth due to a further
good increase in mail volumes
* Our courier business saw a good increase in revenues,
reflecting a number of new contract gains.
* Our new central sortation hub near coventry is under
construction, and is currently on track to be operational in mid
2015
* Our outlook for our trading performance is unchanged
* Total reported revenue growth for financial year expected
to show increase of 7 pct
