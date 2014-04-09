April 9 Uk Mail Group Plc

* Overall performance for Q4 and full year is expected to be in line with our previous expectations

* Reported group revenue for quarter are expected to show an increase of some 6 pct compared to same period in previous year

* Our parcels business continued to deliver a good performance, with volumes for quarter increasing by around 15 pct compared to same period last year

* Mail business achieved revenue growth due to a further good increase in mail volumes

* Our courier business saw a good increase in revenues, reflecting a number of new contract gains.

* Our new central sortation hub near coventry is under construction, and is currently on track to be operational in mid 2015

* Our outlook for our trading performance is unchanged

* Total reported revenue growth for financial year expected to show increase of 7 pct