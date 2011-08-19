Shares in Autonomy soar 77 percent to 2,526 pence, hitting a more than 10-year high, after Hewlett Packard (HP) agrees to buy the enterprise search software specialist for 2,550 pence a share, igniting M&A interest in the technology sector.

"With a few companies having the potential firepower to execute a large size M&A deal like Autonomy we think the market could focus on a potential counter offer following HP's offer," Morgan Stanley analysts say in a note.

The deal comes just days after U.S. tech firm Google announced it was buying mobile handset maker Motorola Mobility for $12.5 billion.

Volumes on Autonomy are 7.5 times its 90-day daily average in less than one hour of trading.

Rajeev Bahl, an analyst at Matrix, says: "In terms of price-to-earnings multiples, the (HP) offer values Autonomy at 34.0 times 2011 and 26.2 times 2012 earnings, "well above our 2100p TP which was already based on above-consensus earnings expectations."

Bhal says there could potentially be lots of bid interest across the technology sector as cash rich companies go on the hunt for bargains with British IT company Micro Focus and Swiss banking software firm Temenos mentioned among the prizes potentially up for grabs.

Tech firms across Europe rose on the back of the bid, with software firm Sage Group , chip designer ARM Holdings and Temenos among others up as much as 9.4 percent.

