Shares in artificial knees and hip maker Smith & Nephew rise 4.2 percent, extending the previous session's 3.9 percent gain, as long-standing bid talk is reheated and after Deutsche Bank initiated coverage with a "buy" rating on Tuesday.

U.S. rivals Stryker Corp and Biomet are mentioned in press reports as possible suitors for Smith & Nephew, which reportedly attracted the interest of Johnson & Johnson late last year before it bought Switzerland's Synthes instead.

Deutsche Bank says the recent decline in Smith & Nephew's share price has created an attractive entry point.

"We think investors have overdiscounted the temporary slowdown in S&N's sales and earnings growth outlook and have not priced in material improvements in its ability to generate cash in the last few years or additional work it is doing to lift this further in the future," Deutsche Bank says.

Smith & Nephew was not immediately available for comment.

