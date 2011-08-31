Shares in Sinclair IS Pharma rise 10.6 percent after the company signs a commercialisation deal with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries for its cancer support product episil in a number of key European markets.

Sinclair has out-licensed full rights for the oral spray for pain associated with oral mucositis, a side effect of chemotherapy and radiotherapy, to Teva in Poland, Switzerland and the Czech Republic, whilst maintaining a co-promote deal in Germany and Spain.

Analysts at Singer Capital Markets note that while financial details are not disclosed, they imagine royalties will be paid to Sinclair IS, with a profit share in Germany and Spain.

"This deal represents further optimisation of revenues from an existing asset, with Teva generating sales in countries where Sinclair does not maintain proprietary sales forces," they say.

