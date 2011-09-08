Marks & Spencer shares climb 3.7 percent to 325.4 pence on optimism about the British retailer's plans to revamp its stores and some speculation about possible private equity interest in the stock.

"You don't need to invent silly private equity bid rumours to think that the shares are cheap at this level," says Arden Partners analyst Nick Bubb of a stock which has fallen around 20 percent over the last three months.

"It should be noted that M&S has just called an analysts meeting ... at short notice for Monday morning to unveil its exciting new store revamp plans."

"M&S Food is in good shape, but M&S Non-Food needs a more exciting store environment to drive more customer footfall and spending," Bubb adds.

M&S declines to comment on the bid speculation.

