Shares in British IT firm Logica jump 8.9 percent to a three-week high on market rumours of a bid, with French peer Capgemini and India's Tech Mahindra the name in the frame from traders.

"Bid talk is boosting Logica, with rumours Capgem could make a move at 180 pence a share," one London-based trader says.

"It seems pretty unlikely, but in these markets anything gets latched on to give the stock a boost," he added.

Logica is not immediately available to comment.

Analyst George O'Connor at Panmure Gordon says Capgemini could buy Logica if it so chose, but the French company could probably achieve its aims using its own resources.

"Logica could be of interest to other buyers, and there I would flag up India PLC," he says. "They are historically cheap buyers, so the cheap argument works really well for a stock trading on about seven times."

"The other side is in terms of offshore: it is more difficult for [the Indian companies] to build public sector business off their own name. Shifting jobs abroad (...) is politically very difficult."

