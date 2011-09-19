Ocado shares drop 9 percent to 121.7 pence after the British online grocer reports a slight slowdown in sales growth in its fiscal third quarter and says full-year profit margins will be a little lower than expected.

"More negatives than positives," Barclays Capital analysts say.

"Although we believe that investing to maintain strong customer service levels is a sensible long-term strategy, the hit to FY11 margins is unwelcome and unexpected," they say, adding that analysts' consensus full-year estimate for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of about 36 million pounds is likely to fall by 5-10 percent.

Shore Capital analyst Clive Black, a long-time sceptic of the business, remains concerned about Ocado's exposure to upmarket grocer Waitrose, whose products it sells, and thinks it will have to raise more money over time.

"Given the decelerating trading, the multiple downgrades to anticipated EBITDA ..., our worries about the long-term involvement of Waitrose, the concern about a future possible capital call and the challenges of the prevailing economic and competitive environment; we deem Ocado stock a SELL," he says.

