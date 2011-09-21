Inditex shares climb 1.3 percent to 63.89 euros after the world's biggest fashion retailer beats second-quarter profit forecasts, but also reports a slowdown in sales growth for the start of its third quarter.

"Following exceptionally strong LFL (like-for-like) sales growth across 2Q, consensus estimates look likely to rise 3-4 percent today," Citigroup analysts say, predicting the full-year consensus pretax profit forecast will rise to 2.55-2.58 billion euros.

However, others are concerned by the slowdown in third-quarter growth.

"While Q2 results were strong, the trading update is weak and the share price has performed extremely well ahead of the release (up 15 percent over the last 30 days)," N+1 Equities analysts say.

"At current prices we would not chase the stock, altough we maintain our Buy rating given our conviction on the long term growth story."

