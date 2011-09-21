Shares in British online grocer Ocado drop 12 percent to 100.3 pence, the lowest since their flotation at 180 pence in July 2010, following weaker-than-expected results on Monday and amid rumours industry leader Tesco is about to launch a price cutting campaign.

"Ocado is playing with the big boys now. Unfortunately, scale is a big advantage in food retailing, so we expect Tesco's planned price initiative to hurt Ocado disproportionately," Panmure analyst Philip Dorgan says.

Ocado matches Tesco's prices on around 7,400 products and on Monday launched the Ocado Saving Pass which, for an annual fee, offers discounts of at least 10 percent on a range of over 500 consumer goods products.

"We now expect Ocado to lose money for at least the next two years," Dorgan says, cutting his pretax profit forecasts to losses of 1.9 million pounds and 7.1 million for the current and next financial years, from profits of 2.1 million and 2.9 million respectively.

Tesco declines to comment on the rumours of a new price cutting drive.

