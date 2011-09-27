Shares in Vectura Group rise 2.3 percent as its partner Novartis submits its NVA237 smoker's cough drug to EU regulators, triggering a $5 million milestone payment for the British company and starting the countdown to potential approval.

Analyst Keith Redpath at Finncap, who rates Vectura a "buy", notes U.S. submission could follow this year, releasing a further estimated $5 million, while $20 million is payable on approval and Vectura receives a 5 percent royalty on sales.

The drug has been filed for EU approval under the brand name Seebri Breezhaler for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), known as smoker's cough, which affects an estimated 210 million people worldwide.

Vectura shares have come off recent highs because of uncertainty about the approval of another drug, VR315, assumed by analysts to be a generic of GlaxoSmithKline's Seretide/Advair.

The removal of a compound assumed to be VR315 from the Finnish regulator's list of products under review suggests there is a delay in the process, analysts at Nomura Code said last week.

