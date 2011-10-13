Shares in diversified miner Anglo American are down almost 4 percent after Chile's state copper giant Codelco says it could exercise an option to buy a 49 percent stake in Anglo American Sur.

Codelco said on Wednesday it had secured a $6.75 billion bridging loan from Japan's Mitsui and would decide in January whether to exercise its option and take the stake in Anglo's south Chilean properties, which include flagship expansion project Los Bronces, El Soldado mine and the Chagres smelter.

Analysts at Liberum in London said Anglo American Sur accounted for 41 percent of Anglo's copper production in 2010.

"We consider this negative for Anglo American's growth-oriented investment case. The consideration due to Anglo American is not known as the calculation is confidential, but our negative view could soften if it is materially above $6.75 billion," Liberum analysts say in a note.

"A conceptual $6.75 billion purchase would be equivalent to 5.8 times 2013 EBITDA (on spot), which would be a decent price, but Los Bronces is a tier 1 asset and similar replacement copper assets simply do not exist."

At 0835 GMT, Anglo shares were trading down 3.6 percent at 2,335 pence, underperforming a 2.1 percent drop in the broader UK sector.

