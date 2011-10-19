Analysts at Nomura suggest that commodities trader Glencore and Kazakh miner Kazakhmys can create value by swapping Kazakhmys's 26 percent stake in Kazakh rival ENRC for Glencore subsidiary Kazzinc.

A possible bid by Glencore for all or part of ENRC has long been the subject of market speculation, but the firm said in June that it was not actively considering a bid, effectively barring it for six months. Continued speculation over its plans, however, has raised questions over possible buyers for Kazakhmys's stake in ENRC.

"In our view, Glencore is unlikely to pay large take-over premiums in the sector and Kazakhmys would prefer to have a Central Asian target to replace the stake in its portfolio," Nomura said.

"Acquiring a stake in ENRC would give Glencore exposure to iron ore and a potential entry point to market ENRC's iron production, which we think could triple by 2016. This would represent a major step forward in Glencore's goal of becoming a major iron ore marketer."

Kazzinc is a major zinc producer which also produces copper, precious metals and lead. Glencore said at the time of its listing in May it was considering an IPO of Kazzinc's gold assets.

Other analysts and industry sources have questioned whether the Kazakh state would allow Glencore to take a large stake in ENRC.

Shares in Glencore add 1.8 percent, with Kazakhmys up 1.1 percent, abnd ENRC ahead 2.7 percent.

Reuters Messaging: clara.ferreira-marques.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net