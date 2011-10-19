Shares in ARM fall 1.4 percent after a rare quarterly miss from Apple due to it selling fewer than expected iPhones ahead of the launch of the iPhone 4S, both of which are powered by ARM's architecture, and amid wider concerns about consumer demand.

Analysts at Espirito Santo Investment Bank say the Apple result is primarily a transition issue, and as such has no major implications for ARM and Imagination , the UK designer of graphic chips, which is up 1.3 percent.

"While we don't see any major read across to our coverage or a downside risk to Imagination's FY12 royalties (Apple account's for c.40 percent of royalty shipments), we remain cautious, especially on the highly rated stocks such as ARM and Imagination," they say.

"Given the negative pre-announcements by semiconductor companies and weakness in the non-mobile end markets, we see limited scope for continuous upgrades needed to justify their current rating."

Societe Generale, which has a "sell" rating on ARM, says the company's valuation looks vulnerable as the outlook when it reports Q3 results on Oct. 25 is unlikely to stimulate.

"Increasing management caution is likely to raise doubts over the shares' high ratings and lead to some disappointment," the bank says.

Reuters messaging rm://paul.sandle.reuters.com@reuters.net