Kesa Electricals shares drop 8 percent, reversing some of the recent gains sparked by speculation the electricals retailer might be edging closer to selling its loss-making British chain Comet.

Oriel Securities analysts say stripping Comet's losses out of Kesa's profit and loss account would reduce its price to earnings ratio for 2012-13 from 12.3 times to 9.5 times.

"Of particular note is that net debt (adjusted for leases, assuming leases are capitalised at 8 times) would go from 3.8 times to 2.7 times, which is significantly less than Dixons Retail on 5.2 times -- hence the reason for the re-rating."

However, the Oriel analysts fear deteriorating trading conditions could hit profits at Kesa's main business, Darty in France.

"On this basis, we would recommend to sell into the recent c.40 percent rally from its low of 80 pence and we maintain our 'reduce' recommendation," they conclude.

Reuters messaging rm://mark.potter.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net