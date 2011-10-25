Analysts at Jefferies say the outperformance of Glencore's shares has improved the economics of a bid for miner Xstrata and means a deal could be "win-win", with Glencore able to offer a premium high enough to attract Xstrata's investors but not so high as to destroy value for its own.

Commodities trader Glencore owns a 34 percent stake in Xstrata, whose shares the Jefferies analysts say are "deeply undervalued", with the market giving the miner no credit for growth.

"Assuming conservative synergies of 2 percent of combined mining costs and a 70 percent stock/30 percent cash offer for Xstrata, we estimate that Glencore could pay at least a 55 percent premium before the transaction would be EPS dilutive," the analysts say in a note.

"A premium offer from Glencore for Xstrata would also be compelling on an EV/EBITDA and P/NPV basis. A bid for Xstrata may be coming."

