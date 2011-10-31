Shares in SkyePharma rise 25 percent after Exparel, the pain management drug it sold in 2007, wins approval in the United States, paving the way for a $10 million milestone for the British drug delivery specialist.

SkyePharma sold Exparel along with the rest of its former injectables business, to Pacira Pharmaceuticals , which is expected to start selling the drug early in 2012, triggering the payment and subsequent royalties.

Analyst Jacob Plieth at Edison Investment Research says he was expecting the initial milestone to be paid next year, and is modelling deferred payments, or royalties to reach about 3.6 million pounds by 2016.

"It's obviously good news, but the investment case remains on the potential EU approval and launch of Flutiform, and the debt restructuring," he says.

Shares in SkyePharma rose to 61 pence on the news, their highest level since early August. Shares in Pacira were up 3 percent.

Earlier this month SkyePharma said it would take longer than expected to get European approval for its asthma therapy Flutiform, sending its shares down 12 percent.

