Shares in Inmarsat rise 2.3 percent, outperforming a 0.5 percent firmer FTSE 100 index, after the satellite services provider posts better-then-expected third-quarter results, helped by its LightSquared spectrum sharing deal.

Investec analyst Morten Singleton, who has Inmarsat as one of his top sector picks, says the numbers were slightly ahead in both the revenue and profitability metrics.

"(Inmarsat) is out there retaining market share in the maritime business in readiness for the new services which should help reinvigorate some strong revenue growth for the maritime sector," he says.

