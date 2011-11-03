Shares in ArcelorMittal , the world's largest steelmaker, fall more than 3 percent after third quarter results come in marginally below expectations and the company signals it is feeling the impact of both price and volume pressures going into the last months of the year.

"The fourth quarter outlook is still very broad, but the qualitative outlook signals downside risk to the current consensus of virtually stable EBITDA in the fourth quarter," Commerzbank analysts say in a note.

The stock is down 3.5 percent, undeperforming a 0.6 percent drop in the broader European basic resources sector .

"Considering the upheaval in iron ore and steel markets over the last two months we would regard management's comments as relatively measured, with management still expecting circa 5 precent growth in global steel consumption in 2012, albeit with a relatively sharp slowdown in China from circa 8.5 percent to 5 percent," Liberum analysts say in a morning note.

