Shares in Blinkx fall 14 percent, extending their steep declines in the previous two sessions, as first-half results from the video search engine, pre-announced on Wednesday along with an acquisition, fail to excite investors.

"With Blinkx valued at 31.1 times 2012 P/E (calendar) the market was implicitly expecting more than a 'meet and hold' set of results," Citi says in a note.

However, Citi says it is upbeat on the opportunity from online video advertising and Blinkx's longer-term positioning.

"The group is expensive but the growth profile should be dramatic, even with short term investment in (ad network acquisition) PVMG," it says.

The shares have lost nearly a third of their value since Wednesday's announcement of the 36 million pound acquisition of PVMG and associated placing of 6.5 million shares, representing about 1.8 percent of its share capital.

