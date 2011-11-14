Shares in Vectura, which have slumped by more than 30 percent since its partner Novartis announced delays in the U.S. approvals of two of its lung drugs in October, gain 5 percent after it turns a profit in its first half.

The British inhaled drugs specialist posts earnings per share of 0.8 pence on better-than-expected revenue of 21.1 million pounds, helped by milestone payments.

It gave no new details on the U.S. delays or on the European filing by its partner Sandoz of VR315, widely believed to be a generic version of GlaxoSmithKline's Advair.

Peel Hunt analyst Stefan Hamill says the statement highlights many of the positives for the company in the period, such as positive clinical trials, the U.S. approval of indacaterol and strong numbers, which outweigh the modest NVA and VR315 delays, which are in the hands of its partners.

"With the shares below levels seen before many positive events, we see an opportunity to buy into one of the most attractive late-stage pipelines in respiratory at attractive levels," he says.

To see Vectura's statement please click on

Reuters messaging rm://paul.sandle.reuters.com@reuters.net