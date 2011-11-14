Shares in PureCircle jump 17.7 percent after the European Union approves the use of the sweetener, steviol glycosides, derived from the stevia plant, in food and beverages in the European Union.

PureCircle is a supplier of high-purity stevia.

Liberum Capital, which has a "buy" rating on the shares, says sales of products formulated with stevia will be allowed from Dec. 2.

"The EU is the largest single market for sweeteners in the world and this ruling effectively doubles the size of the global market for stevia," sais Liberim analyst Nick Walker.

