Shares in MicroFocus International rise 7.5 percent to their highest level since June after the mainframe software specialist says revenue and core earnings in the six months to end-October will beat analyst expectations.

The company also says revenue will be marginally ahead of a year ago due to a benefit from exchange rate movements.

"Management has done a good job of both stabilising the top line and controlling costs," says broker Collins Stewart, which adds that a 40 percent margin will result in core earnings for the period of at least $86 million, against consensus of $78 million.

"We remain of the view that re-injecting growth into the top line will provide a sterner challenge but full marks so far for the latest turnaround plan," the broker adds.

