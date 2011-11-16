Analysts at Credit Suisse strike a note of caution over Anglo American's sale of a stake in its southern Chilean assets last week that has put it on a collision course with state-owned miner Codelco, warning the deal "raises more questions than answers".

"In the short term there is the upside of a further deal to sell a part of (south Chilean properties) Anglo Sur or a renegotiation of better terms with Codelco. On the downside, noise around the Codelco legal action is likely to remain elevated," Credit Suisse, which has a "neutral" rating on Anglo American, says in a note.

"Although the stock price is not factoring in another positive renegotiation, this whole affair is a far from certain outcome that in our view could potentially be subject to a long drawn out legal dispute and take up significant management time."

The analysts also say Anglo is unlikely to return proceeds from the 24.5 percent sale to shareholders, given its growth pipeline and the time necessary to resolve the current dispute.

Anglo shares are trading down 1 percent at 2,429 pence, broadly in line with the mining sector and valuing the company at around 32 billion pounds ($50.6 billion).

