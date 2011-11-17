Ahold shares climb 3.1 percent, the biggest rise among European blue-chip stocks, after the Dutch grocer beats third-quarter profit forecasts, helped by market share gains and better-than-expected sales growth, particularly in its main U.S. market.

"An exceptional performance in tough conditions," JP Morgan Cazenove analysts say. "Crucially ... Ahold noted it has not seen the trend Delhaize pointed to of a weaker exit than an entry rate."

UBS analysts say the results are a boost ahead of a strategy day on Monday, in which Ahold is due to set out its growth plans.

"The shares should be firm in the sector context today given the solid Q3 showing, but we cannot foresee a marked re-rating occurring pending a decisive move in the overall EBIT direction of the group," they say.

