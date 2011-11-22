Shares in Optos rise 2.3 percent to a four-year high after the retinal imaging firm's results for the year to end-September beat analysts' expectations, and it says it is increasingly confident about its long-term prospects.

The shares have risen by two-thirds in the last eight weeks, during which it unveiled its new Daytona devices, which will take it into new markets when they go on sale in the New Year.

Analyst Julie Simmonds at Collins Stewart, who has a "buy" recommendation on the company, says the strong results support the share price.

"These results show faster growth in international sales (18 percent revenue 2011 versus 12 percent in 2010), increased sales into the clinical market and the benefit of a deeper product pipeline," she says.

"We expect faster growth from each of these areas going into 2012, supporting our investment case."

