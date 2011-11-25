Carrefour shares edge higher, outperforming a weaker European retail index, after Le Figaro newspaper reports the French retailer's top shareholders are trying to line up Georges Plassat as a possible successor to chief executive Lars Olofsson after a string of profit warnings.

Plassat is a former boss of rival French Casino who has also worked at Carrefour's Spanish business and more recently led a turnaround of shoes and clothing group Vivarte under private equity ownership.

"We would consider Georges Plassat to be a suitable CEO," Nomura analysts say, noting his experience of the food retail sector, his track record in company restructuring, his knowledge of non-food retailing that could help Carrefour with a major problem area, and his experience working with the financial constraints of majority shareholders.

"(However), we think it will take time to improve Carrefour's performances and to convince investors to believe in another recovery story," they add.

Carrefour was not immediately available to comment.

Analysts suggest India's decision to open up its retail sector to more foreign investment could also be helping Carrefour's shares.

